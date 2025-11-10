Speaker Johnson: 'Beginning of End' of 'Long National Nightmare'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., declared Monday that the nation is "at the beginning of the end" of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Speaking at the Capitol, Johnson said some Senate Democrats "finally have stepped forward to end the pain" after more than 40 days of gridlock that left millions of Americans affected.

Johnson criticized Democrats for what he called "needless suffering," while praising Republicans and President Donald Trump for holding firm.

He reiterated Republicans have always been open to "finding solutions to reduce the oppressive costs of healthcare under the Un-Affordable Care Act," but said they would "never negotiate as hostages."

Calling the shutdown "shameful," Johnson emphasized that "shutting down the government never produces anything" and urged swift action to reopen federal operations.

Negotiators were continuing discussions Monday on a plan to restore funding and resume normal government functions.

Other highlights from Johnson's daily shutdown news conference remarks:

1. On calling for House lawmakers to get back now: "I'm stating the obvious to all my colleagues, Republicans and Democrats in the House — you need to begin right now returning to the Hill.

"We have to do this as quickly as possible, and we look forward to the government reopening this week so Congress can get back to our regular legislative session. We have a lot of business to do, as you all know, and we will be working in earnest.

"There'll be long days and long nights here for the foreseeable future to make up for all this lost time that was imposed upon us."

2. On the 36-hour formal notice for the House to return after Senate amended CR vote: "At the very moment that they do that final vote, I will call all House members to return to Washington as quickly as possible.

"We'll give a 36-hour formal and official notice so that we can vote as soon as possible to pass the amended CR bill and get it to the president's desk."

3. On flight warnings amid the Democrats' shutdown: "The problem we have with air travel is that our air traffic controllers are overworked and underpaid, and many of them have called in sick.

"It's a very stressful job, and even more stressful exponentially when they're having trouble providing for their families.

"And so air travel has been grinding to a halt in many places. As of Sunday, nearly half of all domestic flights and U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed — some very serious situations."

4. On the Senate's continuing resolution details: "The Senate's vote last night of 60-40 opens the door. Now the Senate is moving forward on an amended House CR — a continuing resolution that will reopen the government until Jan. 30.

"Added to that are provisions to fully fund SNAP provisions through the end of the next fiscal year, which is September 2026; guaranteed back pay for all federal workers who have been made to endure these hardships over the last several weeks; and it also includes passage of three appropriations bills — the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs bill, the Agriculture bill, and the Legislative Branch bill."

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.