Rep. Adam Smith: Debate 'Crystallized' Concerns About Biden

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., had concerns about President Joe Biden's fitness for office before the commander in chief squared off against former President Donald Trump late last month.

But Smith told the Daily Mail that Biden's shaky and halting performance during the 90-minute event "crystallized" his belief that Biden is no longer capable of performing the functions of his office.

"Ultimately, this is Joe Biden's decision," he told the outlet. "Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee. He's not the nominee. I'm going to keep making this case because of how strongly I feel about it as long as that is the case."

The Washington Democrat, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said a convention "challenge would be a pointless, divisive exercise," and stressed that the president has an obligation to avert disaster for the Democrats in November by dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

"The concerns that I had had leading up to that were significantly elevated by the debate, elevated to the point where I became convinced that we would be better off [without him]," Smith said.

The congressman's remarks come as Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., on Tuesday became the seventh House Democrat to publicly call for Biden to exit the race.

"Because I know President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country, I am asking that he declare that he won't run for reelection and will help lead us through a process toward a new nominee," Sherrill said in a statement obtained by the Mail.

The usually united House Democrats have descended into chaos that of late has been more typical of their Republican colleagues. While some have doubled down on supporting Biden's damaged candidacy, others have ramped up the pressure on the president to step down as the Democratic Party's nominee without openly demanding he end his bid.

In a statement obtained by the Mail on Tuesday, Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., suggested there is a gap between Biden's perception of the situation and that of voters.

"While President Biden has made clear he feels he is the best candidate to win this election, nothing that has happened over the past twelve days suggests that voters see things the same way," Trahan said.

Smith said it was "unlikely" that his mind could be changed by anything Biden had to say.

"I think what would have been helpful in the immediate aftermath of the debate was [to bring] in a doctor, do a full, transparent healthcare, full check, release that information publicly," Smith said. "Because then you come out and do an hour-long press conference saying, 'Hey, you know, a lot of things happen, brain fog hit me bad time. I'm good. Let's go.' I think that that would have been helpful."