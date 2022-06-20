×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ric grenell | trump | vice president | 2024 | iowa

Grenell Headed to Iowa Amid Trump VP Speculation

ric grenell speaks during a news conference
Ric Grenell (John Locher/AP)

By    |   Monday, 20 June 2022 03:05 PM

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell is scheduled to speak in Iowa this week amid early speculation that he is among 2024 vice presidential possibilities for former President Donald Trump.

Grenell is slated to speak Wednesday before the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa, the group said on its Facebook page.

Grenell tweeted that he also will address the Dallas County GOP on Thursday, and he will be speaking about "Donald Trump’s America first strategy."

Trump hasn’t said if he’ll run in 2024, but his standard answer when asked is that his supporters will be "very happy" with his decision.

In a November story about potential running mates, Politico reported that Grenell "has also risen in the estimation of Trump insiders."

"Don’t sleep on Ric. Trump loves him, and unlike [Mike] Pompeo or anyone else, he has no interest in running for president. That's a big issue for Trump," a Trump adviser told Politico.

Grenell told Newsmax in March that became "infuriated" after Democrats, complicit former intelligence analysts, and their friends in the media, effectively used disinformation to sway the 2020 presidential election in President Joe Biden's favor.

"It's infuriating to see people manipulate intelligence for political gain and then have all of the newsrooms in Washington, D.C., completely ignore it," Grenell told "Spicer & Co.," pointing to the Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020 and the fact that mainstream media outlets are beginning to acknowledge the laptop's existence after earlier skepticism about the narrative.

"This is what happens in Third World countries, Sean," Grenell added to host Sean Spicer. "This is when propagandists protect the ruling party. We have a huge crisis, and there's a big collective yawn in all of Washington, D.C."

Appearances such as those scheduled in Iowa could fuel more speculation that Grenell might be angling to be Trump’s running mate in 2024.

Iowa traditionally has been the first state to hold its presidential nominating contest. Iowa will hold the first-in-the-nation caucuses in 2024, GOP leaders announced in April.

Grenell also campaigned for Adam Laxalt before Nevada’s U.S. Senate Republican primary last week. Laxalt, who had been endorsed by Trump, prevailed in the primary.

Grenell, 55, also is a former United States ambassador to Germany, and under Trump served as a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell is scheduled to speak in Iowa this week amid early speculation that he is among 2024 vice presidential possibilities for former President Donald Trump.
ric grenell, trump, vice president, 2024, iowa
390
2022-05-20
Monday, 20 June 2022 03:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved