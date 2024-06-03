WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rex heuermann | gilgo beach killings | long island

Report: Suspect in Gilgo Beach Killings Facing New Charges

By    |   Monday, 03 June 2024 04:00 PM EDT

A New York architect charged in the Gilgo Beach killings will return to court this week and face additional charges related to additional victims.

Rex Heuermann, 60, who has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of four women whose remains were found along a remote beach highway, will be arraigned on a new indictment Thursday in front of State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei, the New York Post reported Monday.

Heuermann had been scheduled to return to court for a June 18 status hearing.

The indictment is related to additional victims, including one found in North Sea, a community in Southampton which was searched by investigators a few weeks ago, the Post reported.

Authorities have also recently focused again on an area in Manorville where partial remains of two Gilgo Beach victims, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack, were found more than two decades ago. It was unknown if Heuermann is expected to be charged with one or both of those murders, sources told the Post.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney declined to comment to the Post.

The new court date comes two weeks after investigators returned to Heuermann’s single-story home in Massapequa Park, where they recovered a cache of weapons during an initial search following his arrest last summer. A date for Heuermann’s trial has not yet been set.

During the most recent search, which lasted several days, investigators placed paint chips and other materials into evidence bags and removed a large rectangular object covered in a blue cloth.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office would not say whether the upcoming hearing was related to the renewed search effort, The Associated Press reported.

Heuermann was arrested in July in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He was charged in January in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

His attorney, Michael Brown, has said his client maintains his innocence. He declined to comment to the AP on the nature of Thursday's hearing.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


