Report: Herzog Camp Presses Netanyahu on Trump Remarks

By    |   Saturday, 14 February 2026 03:08 PM EST

Sources close to Israeli President Isaac Herzog are seeking clarification from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over whether he is connected to recent remarks by President Donald Trump criticizing Herzog, according to i24 News.

The reporter cited individuals described as being close to Herzog who are demanding to know whether Netanyahu had any involvement in or prior knowledge of Trump’s statement that Herzog "should be ashamed" for not granting him a pardon.

The sources added that if Netanyahu is in any way tied to the comments, "this constitutes crossing a red line."

Trump said on Thursday that Netanyahu should receive a pardon for corruption charges, saying Herzog should be "ashamed of himself" for not granting one.

Under Israeli law, the president holds the power to pardon or commute sentences, typically following recommendations from the Justice Ministry. The role is largely ceremonial, though it includes several formal powers such as approving pardons and appointing certain officials.

Tensions between political figures over the use of presidential pardons are not unprecedented in Israel, where such decisions can carry significant political and legal implications.

However, direct public criticism of a sitting Israeli president by a U.S. president is unusual and could introduce diplomatic sensitivities.

According to Israel's Channel 12 News, Netanyahu's entourage said Trump's statement on the subject of the pardon was solely Trump's opinion.

The Prime Minister heard about it in the media and did not know about it in advance, just as he did not know in advance about Trump's statement on this subject in his speech to the Knesset, the report added. 

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


