Some House Republicans Plan Visit to Jan. 6 Defendants in Jail

Some Republicans are planning a visit with some defendants being held for their actions during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, GOP members of the House Oversight Committee said Wednesday, ABC News reported.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer of Kentucky, along with panel member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, told ABC News that the committee is planning to send a letter this week to lawmakers regarding the planned visit to the detention facility in Washington, D.C.

Greene said the visit would focus on the conditions of those jailed over Jan. 6, including what she claimed to be "reports of abuse."

"They're pretrial and they haven't even been convicted and they're not allowed to see their families, many times are not allowed to see their attorneys - the food has been a major complaint," Greene alleged.

Green's complaints come despite the U.S. Marshals Service saying last year that an inspection of the facility holding the Jan. 6 defendants "did not identify conditions that would necessitate the transfer of inmates," according to ABC News.

Although most defendants charged in connection with Jan. 6 are not in jail pending trial, there are several dozen cases where individuals are been held, because a judge has determined that there's no combination of conditions that could be placed on them to ensure that they either wouldn't pose a danger to the general public or risk obstructing justice in their case, ABC News reported.

Greene has previously visited some Jan. 6 defendants in jail and said last year she saw they were "suffering greatly."

Comer told reporters that "we're gonna try and see what it looks like … that's part of what the Oversight Committee does with everything pertaining to the federal government, so we have some members that are going to hopefully tour that prison."