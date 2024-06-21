WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: republicans | legislators | meta | instagram | threads

GOP Legislators Probing Meta Over Content Policies

By    |   Friday, 21 June 2024 04:29 PM EDT

Two Republican legislators are calling on Meta to release information about the company's decision to restrict the viewership of "political and social" content on two of its social media platforms.

Texas GOP Reps. August Pfluger and Dan Crenshaw wrote a letter this week to Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as Meta COO Javier Olivan calling on them to release information at the company policy decision last February to preemptively enable an option to opt out of "political and social" content on the social media platforms Instagram and Threads.

"Meta is making its own decisions on what content from their elected representatives a user sees rather than acting as a platform for all views," the legislators wrote in the letter, which was first obtained by The Daily Caller.

"Your announcement mentions that this decision will not affect how a user views content," the letter continues. "Conservative voices deserve the continued opportunity to use social media platforms such as Instagram to inform users of political and social issues, hold elected leaders responsible, and fight against disinformation."

"It is crucial that company decisions do not undermine freedom of speech and expression. We believe that opting out of 'political and social content' is a decision that should be made by the user, not the platform," they added.

Meta said in a statement in February that the change only applies "to public accounts and in places where we recommend content such as Explore, Reels, In-Feed Recommendations and Suggested Users — it doesn't change how we show people content from accounts they choose to follow."

"Social media platforms have become vital tools for communication — allowing Members of Congress and other officials to engage directly with constituents," Pfluger said in a statement. "Limiting our ability to reach constituents undermines our service to the public and restricts citizens' access to information about their government. I urge Meta to prioritize transparency and uphold the principles of free speech and open communication, ensuring that all voices, including those of elected officials, can continue to be heard."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two Republican legislators are calling on Meta to release information about the company's decision to restrict the viewership of "political and social" content on two of its social media platforms.
republicans, legislators, meta, instagram, threads
339
2024-29-21
Friday, 21 June 2024 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved