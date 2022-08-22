Republicans Up Hispanic Voter Outreach in Down-Ballot Races

The Republican State Leadership Committee has launched its first Spanish-language ad as part of a larger bid to win over Hispanic voters when it comes to down-ballot races in the upcoming midterms.

The RSLC joined with Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan to establish a $300,000 ad purchase on behalf of two GOP candidates for the state House. One of those candidates, school board member Janie Lopez, told The Hill that "if you go down here in the valley, they are very conservative-oriented in their values.

"We have our faith in God. We believe in doing what's right, morally and spiritually. And at the same time, we are tired of the corruption down here. And people are seeing that it's time for change."

In addition, the Republican National Committee created 12 Hispanic community centers in various locations, and the National Republican Congressional Committee is supporting 102 Hispanic candidates in upcoming elections.

RSLC spokeswoman Stephanie Rivera told the Hill in a statement: "For too long Democrats have taken Hispanic communities for granted and now these voters are looking for an alternative to the Democrats' disastrous agenda that has given them rampant crime, skyrocketing inflation, a lack of control over their children's education, and a disastrous border crisis."

"I think it's a fair criticism — and it's an absolute fact criticism — in Florida, [Democrats] have taken their foot off the accelerator in terms of investment.

"The Republicans have outhustled in pure campaign electoral politics the Democrats when it comes to cultivating the Hispanic vote," said Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi, who the Hill notes "specializes in surveying multiethnic and multilingual groups."

He added, "But what the Democrats have is the better story, their narrative and, in this case, the ideological headwinds caused by a series of issues abortion-extreme Republican candidates and the specter of a return to Trump."