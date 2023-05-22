Top GOP Picks for Down-Ticket Races Slow to Announce

Republicans are pushing for top candidates to run in competitive down-ticket races, but are reportedly having a difficult time convincing prospects to make official announcements, the Washington Examiner reported.

National Republican Senatorial Committee head Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., is reportedly trying a more hands-on approach to recruiting candidates than the organization took in previous election cycles. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., explained the strategy in a recent interview with CNN.

"We'll be involved in any primary where that seems to be necessary to get a high-quality candidate, and we'll be involved in every general election where we have a legitimate shot of winning — regardless of the philosophy of the nominee," McConnell said.

The Examiner noted that Republicans have their sights set on Pennsylvania businessman David McCormick, who previously lost the GOP senate primary in the state, to run again in 2024, as well as state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who ran for governor in 2022 but lost to current Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Republicans are also reportedly looking to recruit Colorado businessman Joe O'Dea, who previously ran to unseat Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., to run against Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., but an unnamed person close to O'Dea told Politico that his position on former President Donald Trump and abortion could cause difficulties for him in the GOP primary.

"Trump is obviously part of the conversation in a big way," the source said. "The question is, Does the party want to move on and win and govern, or do they want to look backwards?"

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who represents a swing district, told Politico that potential GOP candidates "fear it's going to be a bad year in 2024" if Trump is the Republican nominee.

He added: "I fear that the one way that we're going to shoot ourselves in both feet is if we have number 45 running at the top of our ticket. When you have chaos above you, and bizarre statements made every day, things you can't defend, it makes it challenging."