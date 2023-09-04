GOP to Seize on Accounting Error in Ukraine Aid Fight

As lawmakers are returning to Congress this week following their August recess, a fight is expected over President Joe Biden's request for additional funding for Ukraine.

Congressional Republicans are likely to seize on the Pentagon's accounting error when it said it overestimated the value of the weapons given to Ukraine over the past two years by $6.2 billion. It has given the GOP ammunition to reject Biden's proposal of $24 billion in additional funding.

A letter drafted by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, dated Tuesday to be sent to Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said it would be "an absurd abdication of congressional responsibility" to grant the request without answers from the administration, The Hill reported Monday.

"The American people deserve to know what their money has gone to," the lawmakers wrote. "How is the counteroffensive going? Are the Ukrainians any closer to victory than they were 6 months ago? What is our strategy, and what is the president's exit plan?"

The lawmakers noted the Pentagon's accounting error proves the need for a detailed accounting of how the money is being spent.

"Has it been apportioned?" The lawmakers wrote. "What is the ratio of unobligated funds to obligated funds to outlays? These are key pieces of information that senators and members of Congress need to make a decision on this request. It is difficult to envision a benign explanation for this lack of clarity."

The questions raised by Roy and Vance mirror sentiment from other Republicans on Capitol Hill. Rep. Matt Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday the Biden administration needs to provide a clear strategy for ending the war in Ukraine before House Republicans approve more aid to Kyiv.

"We've got to have some clarity on what is the strategy, what is the endgame in Ukraine?" Alford said.

Alford said it was "despicable" the Biden administration is tying the latest aid request to Ukraine with replenishing the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund, which was severely depleted before the devastating wildfires on Maui and Hurricane Idalia slashing through Florida and other states.