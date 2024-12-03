GOP Governors Vow to Help Trump With Deportations

Several Republican governors said they will help the incoming Trump administration carry out mass deportations.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox last week announced a targeted effort to aid with the deportations.

Cox's office said Utah's public safety and corrections departments will coordinate with federal, state, and local agencies to identify and deport undocumented immigrants "who have committed crimes and pose a threat to public safety.”

"Utah will continue to welcome refugees and immigrants who enter the country lawfully, and we will continue pushing for reforms to the asylum process and for more visas to support our workforce needs," Cox said in a statement. "We have zero tolerance, however, for those who demonstrate a threat to public safety while in the country illegally."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on social media last week that "states and localities should be required" to assist with deportations "as a condition of receiving federal funding."

The Texas General Land Office offered President-elect Donald Trump a 1,400-acre ranch near the southern border to assist with deportations, Axios reported. Texas, run by Gov. Greg Abbott, passed a law that allows police to arrest people for entering the country illegally, though it was declared unconstitutional.

Democrat mayors have resisted the mass deportation efforts, with Boston's Michelle Wu and Denver's Mike Johson saying they will not cooperate. The Los Angeles City Council passed an ordinance barring city resources or personnel from being used to help federal immigration enforcement, Axios said.

The federal government faces some logistical hurdles to pull off mass deportation, Axios said, including a large backlog in federal immigration court and facilities to house immigrants before removal.