Texas AG Paxton Among Conservatives 'Disappointed' in Court's 'Remain in Mexico' Ruling

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court for ruling that the Biden administration can terminate the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

The high court ruled 5-4 on Thursday that the administration's decision to terminate the Migrant Protection Protocols, known as the "remain in Mexico" policy, did not violate federal immigration law.

The policy, implemented under the Trump administration, required migrants to remain in Mexico until their immigration hearing was heard.

"I am disappointed in SCOTUS allowing Biden to dissolve the remain-in-Mexico program, one of our last & best protections against the Dems' border crisis. I will con't to fight to secure our border & hold Biden accountable in my dozen other border-security suits in federal court," Paxton tweeted.

Other conservatives also took to social media after the Supreme Court's decision was announced.

"If one thing is clear it's that Joe Biden's Radical Policies are NOT working for the American people," former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.

"The disaster at our southern border is a crisis of Joe Biden's making. We need a president who will enforce our laws and secure the border — not one welcoming droves of illegal aliens," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted.

"Meet RINO [Republican in name only] Roberts. Voted for Obamacare. Voted for vaccine mandates. Now votes to end the "remain in Mexico" policy," Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted with a photo of Chief Justice John Roberts.

"There's a big difference here between CAN and SHOULD. Blindly ending the remain in Mexico policy would be a disaster and would absolutely worsen the crisis at our southern border," tweeted Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., GOP gubernatorial nominee.

"NumbersUSA is disappointed that the majority in Biden v. Texas appears to ignore the fact that immigration law gives the government three choices when it comes to inadmissible aliens and asylum seekers: 1) detain them during the removal process or asylum adjudication; 2) return them to a contiguous country; or 3) parole them on a case-by-case basis. That the majority allows the government to pick a fourth option — mass release into the United States — enables the Biden Administration's non-enforcement of immigration law," NumbersUSA's Vice President of Government Relations Rosemary Jenks said in a statement.