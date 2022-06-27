Migrant Caravan Splinters Into Subgroups; Hundreds Cross Into US

Despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's warnings not to attempt to enter his state illegally, a caravan of migrants — reportedly the largest one ever — making their way to the southern border has split into subgroups that are taking different routes as they look to cross into the U.S.

''An estimated 950 migrants are en route to Eagle Pass,'' reporter Auden Cabello, of Real America's Voice, wrote in an Instagram post Friday. ''They are currently in Sabinas, Coahuila where they will regroup since most got rides on different vehicles to avoid walking in the heat from Monterrey. This was the scene yesterday when I drove from Monterrey to Piedras Negras.''

Video that accompanied Cabello's post showed a long line of migrants stretching down the right side of the highway, some pushing baby carriages as they walked toward Sabinas, Coahuila, roughly 60 miles from the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas. There was also footage of what seemed to be groups of migrants hitching rides on various vehicles.

The Washington Examiner reports that the migrants have continued to travel north through Mexico, walking and being driven approximately 1,000 miles over the past two weeks despite Abbott's warnings to stay away.

They set out in early June with 6,000 to 15,000 people, according to published reports.

On June 20, federal and local law enforcement officials in Texas' Del Rio region told the Examiner that, over the past few days, a number of migrants from the caravan successfully eluded Mexican authorities and illegally crossed into the United States.

"I talked to one of our federal partners early this morning," said Joe Frank Martinez, sheriff of Val Verde County, Texas. "They're getting remnants of the caravan. Yesterday, they had just shy of 2,000 people apprehended in the sector, which is probably an all-time high for the day."

Martinez's county abuts 110 miles of the Mexican border.

Border Patrol's top agent for the Del Rio region said on Thursday that agents have encountered ''increasing numbers of large groups [illegally] crossing into our area,'' including a group of 300 near Eagle Pass.

''With temperatures remaining near or over 100 degrees, those contemplating an illegal entry need to understand that these large groups delay transport times in the treacherous heat … a dangerous combination," Jason Owens, Border Patrol chief patrol agent in Del Rio wrote, according to the Examiner.

Also last Thursday, Border Patrol agents reportedly took a large group of migrants from Cuba, Colombia and Honduras into custody after they crossed the border near Eagle Pass and walked 13 miles through private property to Highway 277.