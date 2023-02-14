Poll: Over Four in 10 US Jews Feel Less Safe Than Last Year

A survey from the American Jewish Committee released Monday showed that 41% of American Jews feel their status in the United States is less secure than one year ago.

Also, 55% said their security in the U.S. was about the same as in 2022, with only 4% responding that it was more secure. The 41% of those who feel less secure serves as a 10-point increase from AJC's poll last year.

American Jews were also asked about their thoughts on rising antisemitism in the U.S., with 43% saying that it has "increased a lot" and 39% maintaining that it has "increased somewhat."

Meanwhile, 16% of respondents believe the level of antisemitism has stayed the same over the past 12 months, with only a combined 2% saying that it has decreased.

But most surprising was that nearly a quarter of American Jews reported that they were directly targeted by antisemitic expressions, according to a Breitbart analysis of the data.

While only 3% of respondents reported that they were victims of physical attacks, far more shared that they were on the receiving end of hatred against Jewish people through in-person comments or on social media.

AJC CEO Ted Deutch argued in Newsweek that increased antisemitism in the U.S. "seemed unimaginable just a decade ago" but has been brought into the forefront over the last two years.

"Last year began with an armed individual holding a rabbi and three worshippers hostage in a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue and ended with rounds of outrageous antisemitic rants by the famous rapper Kanye West," Deutch argued.

"Anti-Jewish hate is no longer operating on the fringes; it has moved to the center of American society, politics, entertainment, and sports," he continued. "Its impact on the Jewish community is terrifying."

It comes against the backdrop of antisemitic incidents reaching an all-time high in 2021, per the Anti-Defamation League, with 2,717 incidents reported that year — a 34% increase from 2020.

The ADL's annual report on antisemitism for 2022 has not yet been released.