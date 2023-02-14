×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: religion | hate crime | jews | antisemitism

Poll: Over Four in 10 US Jews Feel Less Safe Than Last Year

Pie chart (Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 February 2023 05:25 PM EST

A survey from the American Jewish Committee released Monday showed that 41% of American Jews feel their status in the United States is less secure than one year ago.

Also, 55% said their security in the U.S. was about the same as in 2022, with only 4% responding that it was more secure. The 41% of those who feel less secure serves as a 10-point increase from AJC's poll last year.

American Jews were also asked about their thoughts on rising antisemitism in the U.S., with 43% saying that it has "increased a lot" and 39% maintaining that it has "increased somewhat."

Meanwhile, 16% of respondents believe the level of antisemitism has stayed the same over the past 12 months, with only a combined 2% saying that it has decreased.

But most surprising was that nearly a quarter of American Jews reported that they were directly targeted by antisemitic expressions, according to a Breitbart analysis of the data.

While only 3% of respondents reported that they were victims of physical attacks, far more shared that they were on the receiving end of hatred against Jewish people through in-person comments or on social media.

AJC CEO Ted Deutch argued in Newsweek that increased antisemitism in the U.S. "seemed unimaginable just a decade ago" but has been brought into the forefront over the last two years.

"Last year began with an armed individual holding a rabbi and three worshippers hostage in a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue and ended with rounds of outrageous antisemitic rants by the famous rapper Kanye West," Deutch argued.

"Anti-Jewish hate is no longer operating on the fringes; it has moved to the center of American society, politics, entertainment, and sports," he continued. "Its impact on the Jewish community is terrifying."

It comes against the backdrop of antisemitic incidents reaching an all-time high in 2021, per the Anti-Defamation League, with 2,717 incidents reported that year — a 34% increase from 2020.

The ADL's annual report on antisemitism for 2022 has not yet been released.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A survey from the American Jewish Committee released Monday showed that 41% of American Jews feel their status in the United States is less secure than one year ago.
religion, hate crime, jews, antisemitism
334
2023-25-14
Tuesday, 14 February 2023 05:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved