Red Cross Backs Anti-choking Devices Like LifeVac

The Red Cross made a major step for emergency care — changing a nearly 50-year old protocol to endorse the use of devices that help people who are choking.

An obstruction such as food often leads to choking and prevents oxygen from entering the lungs.

Deprived of oxygen, a victim often has just minutes to open their airway before dying.

Approximately 5,000 choking-related deaths occur in the U.S. every year.

Based on recent findings of the American Red Cross Advisory Council (ARC), anti-choking devices like LifeVac are now approved as a protocol for dealing with choking victims.

In proceedings held earlier this year, ARC updated its guidelines for dealing with choking victims.

While the guideline still recommends at first conventional approach for a choking victim with "back blows and abdominal thrusts," it now offers an immediate option of using an anti-choking device like LifeVac.

"If standard treatment is not working and not feasible, anti-choking devices may be used for attempted removal of airway obstruction," the ARC protocol states.

ARC cited multiple studies on the efficacy of LifeVac in clearing obstructed airways.

According to Consumer Reports, the device works simply and effectively.

All individuals and institutions that adhere to ARC protocols should be equipped with an anti-choking device, say experts.

The LifeVac device resembles a small toilet plunger, with bellows that attach to a clear face mask that's placed over the choking person's nose and mouth.

The person using the LifeVac pushes the bellows' handles down, then quickly up.

Air is forced out of the sides of the device, which creates a vacuum that sucks the object out of the airway when the lever is immediately pulled back again.

LifeVac says this replicates a forced cough to suction the object out of the choking person's throat.

"LifeVac has over 1,400 documented lives saved," says Laura Bonelli, a spokesperson for LifeVac. "Over 900 of those saves were children, with no adverse effects reported."

She says LifeVac is currently used in 22 countries around the world.

The ARC Advisory Council tested the apparatus in 500 trials and found that the LifeVac had a "94% dislodgement success rate during the first attempt, 99.6% for the second attempt, and 100% for the third attempt."

Arthur Lih, founder and CEO of LifeVac, applauds the decision of the ARC to recommend the choking device.

"This update provides EMS and EMT personnel with advanced tools to save more lives, while also marking a significant step forward for individuals with disabilities, who now have an option in choking emergencies — something that was previously unavailable to this vulnerable group," he said.

"As we approach 3,000 lives saved, we look forward to seeing LifeVac in every institution and home, with the goal of ending the 5,000 choking deaths that occur each year," he said

A basic LifeVac kit retails for about $70. For more information go to LifeVac.net