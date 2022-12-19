×
Tags: arthur lih | lifevac | newsmax | choking

Arthur Lih to Newsmax: LifeVac a 'Super Simple' Choking Aid

By    |   Monday, 19 December 2022 03:43 PM EST

Arthur Lih, founder and CEO of LifeVac, told Newsmax on Monday that he created the LifeVac to help people who are choking — in a way that's simple to use in an emergency.

Lih said that this device has "been around for about 10 years now and 10 years ago, I heard of a story. My daughter was 7 and I was visiting a friend. He pointed at a gurney and said there was 7-year-old that had choked to death. When she [daughter] was born, I took the course and I learned how to do the protocols" for CPR.

"Child died, didn't work, so I was scared. One child dies every five days, 5,000 people a year. This is what I found out. It's very common, especially in children. So I set out to make something super simple that I could save her life."

Lih added: "A lot of parents, when the babysitter comes in they say, 'Hey, just do this. God forbid you need to.' So they can rest a little easier because, like you said, it's nice. You were trained, everyone should be trained but it doesn't always work."

Lih said later while demonstrating the device, "I was going to be a panicked father, I was going to have my child's life in my hands, minutes from death, so I knew I'd be scared. So I tried to create something super simple … there's nothing goes in your body, just a mask. You just put it on. Push it down. Pull it and out it comes. It's that simple."

He added: "We've had parents say their children never even opened it, never even knew their parents got it for them, threw it in the closet. They pulled it out and he said, 'Oh, my God!' Panicking. Place, push, pull … to save a life."

