Razzies Rescind Bruce Willis' Worst Performance Award

The Razzie Awards has rescinded its 2021 award for worst performance by Bruce Willis.

The award show's co-founders, John Wilson and Mo Murphy, announced the news in a statement to the New York Post, saying, "After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis."

Earlier this week it emerged that Willis will be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with the brain disorder aphasia — a disease that is "impacting his cognitive abilities," his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

With this in mind, Wilson and Murphy noted that the award for he won for “Cosmic Sin” was now considered to be inappropriate.

"If someone's medical condition is a factor in their decision-making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie."

In a statement posted on Instagram, Willis' family acknowledged the actor's diagnosis and the difficult decision to halt his acting career.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up,' and together, we plan to do just that."

Shortly after the statement was posted, the Razzies Awards responded with a tweet reaching out to the "Die Hard" star's family.

"The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition," the tweet read. "Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family."

Wilson and Murphy also released a statement to IndieWire explaining that they had been unaware of Willis' condition until it reached the media.

"In Willis' defense, perhaps his reps should not have let him do such a high volume of work in so short a time," they added. "We offer our best wishes to Bruce and his family."