Rasmussen Poll: Most Americans Expect 2024 Election 'Cheating'

A majority of American voters "expect" cheating in the 2024 presidential election, a new Rasmussen Reports poll finds.

According to the poll released Wednesday, the organization found that 54% of likely voters believe cheating at the ballot box will be part of the 2024 presidential election, including 30% of those that say cheating is "very likely."

The poll found 41% who said that cheating is not likely in 2024, with 24% who say it is "not likely at all."

Another majority, 52%, believe cheating impacted "some races" in November's midterm elections, compared to 38% who said there was no impact, and 10% who said they were unsure, the poll found.

That result is a drop from the 60% who believed election fraud impacted the midterm races in April.

The survey of 1,003 likely U.S. voters was conducted June 7-8 and 11, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points, according to the organization.

A majority, 56%, believe it is likely that state and federal officials are ignoring evidence of widespread election fraud, while 40% don't believe officials are ignoring such evidence, according to the poll.

The overall majority runs across all racial lines with 57% of whites, 54% of Blacks, and 53% of all other minorities believing evidence of fraud is being ignored.

Along party lines, 51% of Republicans believe evidence of fraud is being ignored, compared to 28% of Democrats and 30% of unaffiliated voters, according to the poll.

An Election Fraud Database compiled by the Heritage Foundation reports 1,235 criminal convictions out of 1,432 suspected incidents of fraud representing a "sampling of recent proven instances of election fraud from across the country," but does not say which election cycle or cycles are included in the results.

"Each and every one of the cases in this database represents an instance in which a public official, usually a prosecutor, thought the fraud serious enough to act upon it," the foundation's website said. "And each and every one ended in a finding that the individual had engaged in wrongdoing in connection with an election hoping to affect its outcome — or that the results of an election were altered or sufficiently in question and had to be overturned."

When it comes to which party voters trust more regarding elections, 40% voters trust Republicans, 39% trust Democrats, and 20% said they were not sure, the poll found.