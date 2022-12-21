Rasmussen Survey: 47% Say Biden's Made Country Worse

A plurality of Americans says President Joe Biden has made the country "worse," adding America's best days are in the past, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday.

The survey asked, "Generally speaking, has President Joe Biden made America better or worse as a nation? Or has Biden's presidency not made much difference?"

Almost half, 47% of respondents, said Biden has made it "worse," with 34% saying he's made the nation "better," 17% said "not much difference, and 2% remained unsure.

A majority of Democrats, at 57%, said Biden has made America better, but 18% said he has made it "worse."

Most Republicans, at 70%, and 54% of independents, said Biden has worsened the country.

The survey also said a plurality of 42% of respondents said America's best days are in the past. Only 38% said the country's best days are in the future, and 20% were unsure.

Democrats appear to be the most optimistic, as 52% said the best days are in the future. Fifty-six percent of Republicans and 42% of independents say its best days are in the past.

Among specific demographics, voters 40 and older said Biden has made America "worse," while only 36% of those under 40 agree. Fifty percent of voters under 40 say America's best days are in the future. That answer is shared by just 35% of those 40-64 and 30% of voters 65 and older.

Thirty-seven percent of whites, 26% of Blacks and 28% of other minorities said Biden has made America better. In contrast, 49% of whites, 40% of Blacks and 46% of other minorities said Biden has generally worsened the country.

The survey was taken Dec. 14-15 among 900 likely U.S. voters with a margin of error of +/-3%.