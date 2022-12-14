Poll: Most Voters Don't Want Biden-Trump Rematch in 2024

A new CNN poll suggests the majority of Americans would prefer to avoid a rematch of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

For the CNN/SRSS survey, in which the responses of 1,208 adults were chronicled Dec. 1-7, about 59% of Democrat or left-leaning independent voters expressed interest in the Democratic National Committee nominating someone other than Biden.

Among Republican or right-leaning independent voters, approximately 62% of those surveyed would like the Republican National Committee to nominate a candidate other than Trump.

However, the majority of Republicans and Democrats surveyed said they would vote for Trump or Biden in a general-election setting if their party-of-choice candidate survived the 2024 primaries.

In the poll, 36% of Republican or right-leaning voters would "definitely" vote for Trump in a general election, and 30% of the same group would "probably" vote for Trump as the Republican nominee.

According to CNN, Trump's popularity among Republican voters has dropped 12 cumulative percentage points over the last three surveys.

For Democrats, only 45% of expressed a generic approval of Biden as the party's presidential nominee in 2024.

Biden's favorability numbers were considerably higher than Vice President Kamala Harris or California Gov. Gavin Newsom when voters were asked about a hypothetical one-on-one matchup involving Biden vs. Harris, or Biden vs. Newsom.

According to CNN/SRSS, Biden has a favorability rating of 83% among Democrat voters. Harris scored a 66% rating with the same question; Newsom was at 45%.

On the Republican side, 38% of respondents singularly identified Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as their first choice to secure the RNC's presidential nomination, matching Trump's first-preference figure among those surveyed (38%).

Among the other Democratic candidates identified by survey respondents: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (5%), Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (4%), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (2%).

Hillary Clinton, who might be considering another run at the presidency in 2024, didn't garner any specific mention by survey respondents.