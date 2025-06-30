Rasmussen Poll: Voters Split on 2020 Election Probe

American voters remain divided on the validity of the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports that found voters are split on whether a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate.

President Donald Trump wrote on social media last week that a special prosecutor "must be appointed" to investigate the 2020 election. The survey, conducted by Rasmussen that same week, asked likely U.S. voters if they would support the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the 2020 election:

32% strongly support

16% somewhat support

11% somewhat oppose

36% strongly oppose

6% not sure

Asked how likely the results of the 2020 election were affected by cheating, likely voters in the U.S. were split between "very likely" and "not likely at all":

32% very likely

16% somewhat likely

11% not very likely

33% not at all likely

8% not sure

Asked if they disagree with the statement: "The 2020 election was a total fraud! The evidence is massive and overwhelming":

43% of voters strongly or somewhat agree

51% of voters strongly or somewhat disagree

7% are not sure

Rasmussen surveyed 1,134 U.S. likely voters from June 22-24 with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.