Rasmussen Poll: Voters Split on 2020 Election Probe

American voters remain divided on the validity of the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports that found voters are split on whether a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate.
President Donald Trump wrote on social media last week that a special prosecutor "must be appointed" to investigate the 2020 election. The survey, conducted by Rasmussen that same week, asked likely U.S. voters if they would support the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the 2020 election:
- 32% strongly support
- 16% somewhat support
- 11% somewhat oppose
- 36% strongly oppose
- 6% not sure
Asked how likely the results of the 2020 election were affected by cheating, likely voters in the U.S. were split between "very likely" and "not likely at all":
- 32% very likely
- 16% somewhat likely
- 11% not very likely
- 33% not at all likely
- 8% not sure
Asked if they disagree with the statement: "The 2020 election was a total fraud! The evidence is massive and overwhelming":
- 43% of voters strongly or somewhat agree
- 51% of voters strongly or somewhat disagree
- 7% are not sure
Rasmussen surveyed 1,134 U.S. likely voters from June 22-24 with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
Theodore Bunker ✉
Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.
