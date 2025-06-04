Rasmussen Poll: Trump Approval Up to 53 Percent

A majority of likely U.S. voters say they approve of President Donald Trump's job performance, according to Rasmussen Reports.

Rasmussen poll results showed that 53% say they approve, including 37% who say they strongly approve; 46% say they disapprove, including 37% who strongly disapprove.

The positive approval rating comes even before Trump's signature legislation of spending and tax cuts gets approved by Congress. The "one big, beautiful bill" passed the House and has moved to the Senate, which is expected to make some changes.

"The U.S. stock market actually had its best May since 1990. So, I think that has a lot to do with it," Republican strategist Dustin Olson said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Even with uncertainty in the economy, with the one big, beautiful bill not having been passed the Senate yet and without the parade of trade deals happening, people feel like they're optimistic.

"You know, the Harris, Harvard Harris poll, 51% say the economy is strong, 50% say even that they think that Trump's policies are already having an effect. So, I think that's largely what you see happening here."

A Rasmussen survey previously found that 84% of likely voters support the position of Trump that Iran should not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

Zogby Strategies poll results found that 56% of voters say they approve of Trump's policies on immigration and securing the southern border, and 50% say they approve of the president's policies on government cost cutting.

Rasmussen Reports is the only nationally recognized public opinion firm that still tracks Trump's job approval ratings on a daily basis.

The latest daily Rasmussen survey is conducted each night via telephone among 300 likely voters and reported on a five-day rolling average basis. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.