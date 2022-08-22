×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hyundai | EV | US | plants

Hyundai Motor Considers Speeding Up Construction of US EV Plant

Hyundai Motor Considers Speeding Up Construction of US EV Plant
(AP)

Monday, 22 August 2022 05:28 AM EDT

A new U.S. law excluding electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax credits could persuade Hyundai Motor Co to bring forward the start-date for construction of an EV and battery plant in the United States to as early as this year, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Hyundai Motor had said in May that it would break ground on its new facility in Georgia in early 2023 to achieve commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 EV units. But an unidentified auto industry source said Hyundai Motor was now considering starting construction later this year, in order to start commercial production in the second half of 2024, Yonhap reported.

Hyundai Motor was not immediately available for comment.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill, which ends tax credits for about 70% of the 72 electric vehicle models that were previously eligible.

As a result, EVs sold by Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp , Toyota and others are no longer eligible for the tax credits.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin expressed concerns over the new U.S. legislation during a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week, according to a foreign ministry official.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new U.S. law excluding electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax credits could persuade Hyundai Motor Co to bring forward the start-date for construction of an EV and battery plant in the United States to as early as this year, Yonhap news agency reported...
hyundai, EV, US, plants
208
2022-28-22
Monday, 22 August 2022 05:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved