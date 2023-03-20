Rasmussen Poll: 58 Percent Say US on Wrong Track

According to a Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey, 58% of likely voters believe the U.S. is on the wrong track, up two points from a week ago.

In the survey, for the week ending March 16, 36% of likely U.S. voters say the country is proceeding in the right direction, down three points from a week ago.

A year ago at this time, 29% said the U.S. was heading in the right direction, while 65% said it was on the wrong track.

National news is filled with reports of bank failures, high inflation, mass shootings, and border crossings. U.S. relations with Russia and China are at low points.

The national telephone survey of 1,660 likely voters was conducted by Rasmussen Reports from March 12-16. The margin of sampling error for the survey is plus/minus 2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.