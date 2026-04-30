Report: Police Warned Before Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Australian police had been warned of potential terrorism amid a "high level of antisemitic vilification" days before the attack at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah event, according to a new report.

The findings, detailed in an interim report from Australia's Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, paint a troubling picture of warnings that went unheeded before the deadliest mass shooting in the country in three decades.

A Jewish security organization alerted New South Wales police nearly a week before the Dec. 14 attack that a terrorist incident targeting the Jewish community was "likely," The New York Times and The Times of London reported.

The group cited an alarming surge in antisemitic incidents and requested increased police protection for multiple Hanukkah celebrations, including the Bondi Beach event.

Despite those warnings, police declined to provide a sustained on-site presence.

Instead, officers were assigned to conduct "roving patrols" with instructions that there was "no need to stay the entire duration" of the beachfront gathering which drew hundreds of families.

Roughly two hours into the celebration, gunmen opened fire, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more.

Two police officers were also wounded in the attack, underscoring the severity of the violence.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that only three general-duty officers and a supervisor were assigned to the event, appearing at various times rather than maintaining continuous coverage.

No formal written risk assessment for the event was produced, according to the commission's findings.

While the report stops short of assigning direct blame to police or intelligence agencies, it raises serious concerns about preparedness and response amid what officials acknowledged was a rising threat environment.

Australia's national terror threat level had already been elevated to "probable" months before the attack, with authorities warning of increased risks tied to global tensions and a spike in antisemitic activity.

Critics say the revelations highlight a broader failure by authorities to take threats against Jewish communities seriously.

Community leaders noted a "general feeling of unrest" leading up to the event and have questioned why additional resources were not deployed despite explicit warnings.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns acknowledged the failure, saying, "If we had known what was going to happen, we would have put an army down there."

For many observers, however, the issue is foresight rather than hindsight — whether clear warning signs were adequately addressed.

The commission has recommended expanding police protection for Jewish events and improving counterterrorism capabilities at both state and national levels.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to implement the recommendations, though critics argue the damage has already been done.

The attack, and the warning signs that preceded it, are likely to remain a focal point as public hearings continue, with deeper scrutiny expected on intelligence coordination, law enforcement decisions, and the growing threat of antisemitism in Western societies.