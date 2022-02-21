×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Polls | rasmussen poll | nation | right direction

Rasmussen Poll: Less Than Third Say US Headed in Right Direction

Photo illustration of the United States
Photo illustration of the United States. (Lznogood/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Monday, 21 February 2022 02:44 PM

Only 29% of likely voters said the United States is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national survey released on Monday, a drop of 1 percentage point from the same poll last week.

A full 66% said the country is headed in the wrong direction, which was 2 percentage points higher than last week.

The feeling that the United States is headed in the wrong direction is higher than it was last year at this time, when 34% said the nation was heading in the right direction, and 59% said it was on the wrong track.

The survey of 2,500 likely voters was conducted by Rasmussen Reports from February 13-17. The margin of sampling error is +/- 2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Only 29% of likely voters said the United States is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national survey released on Monday, a drop of 1 percentage point form the same poll last week.
rasmussen poll, nation, right direction
131
2022-44-21
Monday, 21 February 2022 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved