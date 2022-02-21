Rasmussen Poll: Less Than Third Say US Headed in Right Direction

Only 29% of likely voters said the United States is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national survey released on Monday, a drop of 1 percentage point from the same poll last week.

A full 66% said the country is headed in the wrong direction, which was 2 percentage points higher than last week.

The feeling that the United States is headed in the wrong direction is higher than it was last year at this time, when 34% said the nation was heading in the right direction, and 59% said it was on the wrong track.

The survey of 2,500 likely voters was conducted by Rasmussen Reports from February 13-17. The margin of sampling error is +/- 2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.