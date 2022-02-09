Poll: Biden's Approval Rating Falls Below 40 Percent

The RealClearPolitics Average shows that President Joe Biden's approval rating has been falling steadily since the end of August, dropping below 40% for the first time in the latest RCP poll.

As of Wednesday, the poll shows that just 39.8% of those surveyed approve of the job the president is doing, while a 54.4% majority disapprove.

Monday was the last time Biden's approval rating was above 40% using the average, when it was 40.3%.

The RCP Average includes Economist/YouGov, Rasmussen Reports, Politico/Morning Consult, IBD/TIPP, Reuters/Ipsos, Monmouth, Insider Advantage and Harvard-Harris polls.

When it comes to the direction of the country, 27.6% of respondents believe it is going in the right direction, while 65.1% believe it is on the wrong track, according to the average.

Of the five areas that participants were asked about, Biden's coronavirus response is the only one in which the president received an approval rating above 40%, with 43.6% of participants approving of the president's handling of the pandemic and 52% disapproving.

On the economy, Biden's approval rating in the RCP Average is also below 40%, at 38.3%, with a 56.3% disapproval rating.

Also below 40%, the president's approval rating on foreign policy is 37.2%, with a disapproval rating of 53%.

Just 33.3% of respondents approve of the job Biden is doing on immigration, while 56% disapprove, according to the RCP Average.

The Biden administration has been widely criticized for its chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in August, rising inflation and COVID-19 response.

In September, Senate Republicans said that the administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan ''will embolden jihadi terrorists.'' China, Russia and Iran have also increased their aggression in the face of waning U.S. influence internationally, they said.

The New York Post reported in early January that inflation is at a 40-year high, with the increase in the cost of goods and services, effectively erasing any wage increases that U.S. workers may have received.

Five Democratic senators sent a letter to the White House in January, The Hill reported, expressing ''grave concern'' about the administration's pandemic response, saying it had too often been ''reactive, rather than proactive.''

''This Administration either knew or should have known that testing shortages were occurring across the country over the past several months, and with the full expectation that the virus would likely mutate into a new variant, steps to increase testing access should have happened before the current wave hit, not several weeks into the surge, with resources still not available until later this month or beyond,'' the senators wrote.