Rasmussen Poll: 52% Say Biden Should Let Congress Lead

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 13 January 2023 02:17 PM EST

More than half of likely voters say President Joe Biden should "do more of what Congress wants," in a new poll from Rasmussen Reports released on Friday.

Respondents were asked, "Will the new Congress be better or worse than the one that has served for the past two years? Or will its performance be about the same?"

  • 37% said the new Congress will be better.
  • 31% said the new Congress will be worse.
  • 22% said the new Congress will be about the same.
  • 10% are not sure.

The poll also asked, "which would be better for the country? If President Biden does more of what Congress wants," or "if Congress does more of what the president wants."

  • 52% said it would be better if Biden does more of what Congress wants.
  • 33% said it would be better if Congress does more of what Biden wants.
  • 16% are not sure.

Men, women, and those ages 18-64 were all more likely to support Biden doing what Congress wants than Congress doing what Biden wants, according to the survey.

Rasmussen polled 900 U.S. likely voters who were surveyed from Jan. 5-9, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

