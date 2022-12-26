Rasmussen Poll: 63 Percent Want FBI Probed for Censorship

A strong majority of voters say Congress should investigate whether the FBI was involved with censoring information posted on social media, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

A total of 63% of likely U.S. voters say they support a congressional probe of the FBI, with only 22% opposing such an investigation, Rasmussen Reports said Monday; 15% say they are undecided.

Internal findings at Twitter released by billionaire Elon Musk show that the intelligence community, including the FBI, were in "constant" contact with the Big Tech giant to censor posts.

Rasmussen Reports found that 63% of voters believe it's likely the FBI encouraged social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter to "suppress, silence, or reduce the reach of certain political speech and speakers," with 43% saying it's very likely.

Only 27% say they don't think it's likely the FBI encouraged social media to "suppress" or "silence" political speech; 11% are not sure.

The Rasmussen Reports survey also found that 50% of likely voters have a favorable impression of the FBI, including 20% who have a very favorable view; 46% have an unfavorable impression, including 26% who have a very unfavorable impression.

While 74% of Democrats have a favorable opinion of the FBI, only 34% of Republicans and 40% of voters not affiliated with either major party agree, Rasmussen Reports found.

The poll also found that 53% of voters agree, including 37% who strongly agree, with former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone's statement that "a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI … as [President] Joe Biden's personal Gestapo."

A total of 38% disagree with Stone's assessment, including 29% who strongly disagree.

The FBI has defended itself after the accusations and claimed "the correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding, and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who is set to take over as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, voiced "serious concerns about how and why tech companies suppress, silence, or reduce the reach of certain political speech and speakers."

The Rasmussen Reports survey, sponsored by Miranda Devin's "Laptop From Hell," was conducted Dec. 19-21 among 900 likely voters. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.