Rasmussen Poll: Most Say Women Should Register for Draft

By    |   Monday, 29 July 2024 03:24 PM EDT

More than half of likely voters in America say that women should be required to register for the draft upon turning 18, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Rasmussen polled more than 1,000 people nationwide about their views on the U.S. military, its current strength, recruitment issues, and the draft.

When asked if the military has become "stronger" or "weaker" under President Joe Biden, most said it either became stronger or remained the same:

  • 23% said stronger.
  • 45% said weaker.
  • 27% said about the same.
  • 6% are unsure.

Rasmussen also asked respondents if they are concerned about the military's repeated failure to meet its recruitment goals in the past four years:

  • 39% are very concerned.
  • 32% are somewhat concerned.
  • 19% are not very concerned.
  • 7% are not at all concerned.
  • 3% are unsure.

The survey concluded with two questions about the draft: Should the U.S. have a military draft, and should women be required to register for the draft once they turn 18, as all men in the United States are required to do:

  • 21% said the U.S. should have a draft.
  • 61% said the U.S. should not have a draft.
  • 18% are unsure.

Most Americans say women should be required to register, with more than 50% strongly or somewhat agreeing with that sentiment:

  • 29% strongly agree.
  • 27% somewhat agree.
  • 16% somewhat disagree.
  • 22% strongly disagree.
  • 6% are unsure.

Rasmussen polled 1,110 US likely voters from across the country July 10-11 and 14 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


