Rasmussen: Most US Voters Reject Notion of Global Economics' 'Great Reset'

Most voters reject the global economic idea of a "great reset" — nearly half saying businesses should focus on traditional goals such as consumer service and profit over social justice and the environment, a new survey found.

In the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday, 45% of likely U.S. voters believe the top priority for businesses should be providing high quality products and services at the lowest prices.

That compares with 23% who think businesses should prioritize providing good benefits and pay to employees; 14% who say profit should be top priority; 9% who think climate change should top the list; and 1% who say businesses should prioritize social justice.

The concept of a "great reset" emerged from the World Economic Forum as an economic strategy to change the priorities of capitalism in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it's not a concept with which most voters are familiar. The survey found that 29% are familiar with the "great reset," and 44% are unfamiliar with the movement. Of those who know about it, 52% oppose it, the survey found.

In other findings, the survey found:

53% don’t believe international institutions such as the United Nations, World Economic Forum, and International Monetary Fund should be influential in creating regulations governing U.S. businesses; 11% believe such international organizations should be very influential in the creation of regulations; and 26% believe they should be somewhat influential.

76% of Democrat voters familiar with the "great reset" are in favor of the movement; 76% of Republicans and 59% of independent voters are opposed.

62% of Democrats believe international institutions should be at least somewhat influential in creating regulations governing U.S. businesses; 25% of Republicans, and 24% of independents, agree.

53% of Republicans and 48% of independents think the highest priority for businesses should be providing individual consumers with high quality products and services at the lowest prices; 36% of Democrats agree.

33% of Democrats think providing good benefits and pay to employees should be the top priority for business; 17% of Republicans, and 18% of independents, agree.

13% of Democrats, 5% of Republicans, and 7% of independents believe trying to stop climate change should be the highest priority for business.

60% of white voters, 26% of Black voters, 54% of Hispanics, and 51% of other minorities oppose the movement.

The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.