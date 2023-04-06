Rasmussen Poll: 70% Say China Will Invade Taiwan

A new Rasmussen Reports survey reveals that 70% of likely voters say China will invade Taiwan in the next few years, and two-thirds of the poll's respondents agreed with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to meet with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.

The national telephone and online survey, conducted of 971 expected voters on March 30 and April 2-3, also showed that of those who say an invasion will happen, 38% said the possibility is "very likely," and just 18% of the respondents said they don't believe China will invade Taiwan. Only 11% said they were not sure.

By the numbers, 80% of Republican respondents, 66% of Democrats, and 65% of unaffiliated voters said they believe that it's at least somewhat likely that there will be an invasion in the next few years.

McCarthy's meeting with Tsai on Wednesday drew threats from China's Communist Party government, calling the meeting a "provocation" and warned that China would "definitely take measures to resolutely fight back."

But 17% opposed the meeting between the California Republican and Taiwan's leader, and 17% said they were not sure about it.

The decision met with strong support from members of both parties with 62% of Democrats, 71% of Republicans, and 65% of unaffiliated voters approving.

In other polling results, most voters said they don't agree with how President Joe Biden is handling issues related to China:

37% rated Biden's handling as good or excellent, compared to 38% in March.

46% gave him a poor rating.

58% of Democrats, 14% of Republicans and 37% of voters unaffiliated with either major party give Biden a good or excellent rating.

75% of Republicans, 19% of Democrats and 47% of unaffiliated voters rate Biden poor.

36% of white voters, 55% of Black voters and 29% of other minorities rated Biden good or excellent on his handling of China-related issues.

47% of voters under the age of 40 give Biden good or excellent ratings on China, with 32% of voters ages 40-64 and 34% of voters 65 and older sharing that opinion.

68% of voters who said a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is very likely gave Biden a poor rating.

65% of those in the highest income bracket — earning more than $200,000 a year — give Biden a good or excellent rating on China.

58% of voters with annual incomes between $30,000 and $50,000 rate Biden as poor on China.

When it comes to McCarthy's meeting with Tsai: