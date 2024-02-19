×
'Squad' Member Tlaib: Reject Biden in Mich. Primary

By    |   Monday, 19 February 2024 10:43 AM EST

Progressive "Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is urging voters to reject President Joe Biden in an upcoming Democratic primary.

"Right now, we feel completely neglected and just unseen by our government," Tlaib said in a video filmed outside an early voting location in Dearborn, Michigan, on Feb. 17. "If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted."

On Feb. 14, Tlaib was the only member of Congress to vote against a resolution condemning Hamas for its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

In her latest video message, she urged voters to "support life" and "stand up for every single life killed in Gaza."

"It is important, as you all know, to not only march against the genocide, not only make sure that we're calling our members of Congress and local electeds," she said.

"It is also important to create a voting bloc, something that is a bullhorn to say, 'Enough is enough. We don't want a country that supports wars and bombs and destruction.'"

"We feel completely neglected by our government," she said.

"I want you to think of all of the amazing young children and the people again, lives were lost in Gaza. This is the way you can raise our voices. Don't make us even more invisible," she added.

Tlaib is the highest-profile Democrat to get behind the "Listen to Michigan" campaign that aims to raise 10,000 "uncommitted" votes — as Biden's handling of the war in Gaza continues to strain his relationship with progressives.

In November, she bluntly accused Biden of supporting "genocide" in Gaza in a video in which she said, "We will remember in 2024."

"A lot of people in our base are feeling really hesitant about supporting Joe Biden," Stevie O'Hanlon, spokesperson for climate-focused youth group Sunrise Movement, told the Wall Street Journal.

"Joe Biden needs the young generation in order to win and that is going to require him doing a lot on climate, on Gaza, on immigration, to try and regain trust that's been broken."

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

