Warnock, Abrams Dodge Addressing Braves' Name Change

Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dodged taking positions regarding an Atlanta Braves name change after the White House on Monday said it supports having a "conversation" about it.

According to Breitbart, an aide for Warnock said that the Georgia senator "knows the Braves organization is in touch with the Native American community and he trusts them to work together on this matter."

Aside from Warnock, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Abrams dodged the question entirely after she "said through a spokesman she is rooting for the team to repeat its championship run."

Both Warnock and Abrams are in tight midterm races. Reporters pressed the two Democrats after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday responded to questions regarding the "controversial" Braves' name and the "tomahawk chop."

"We believe that it's important to have this conversation, and Native American and indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation. That is something that the president believes," Jean-Pierre said. At the time of the press secretary's response, President Joe Biden was hosting the Braves following their World Series win.

Speaking on the president, Jean-Pierre added that "he has consistently emphasized that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. You hear that often from this president. The same is true here and we should listen to Native American and indigenous people who are the most impacted by this."

Herschel Walker, who is vying to unseat Warnock as a Republican, said changing the name would be "ridiculous" and that the Georgia Senate Democrat was complacent amidst Major League Baseball's decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

"Suggesting the Braves change their name is just as ridiculous as a sitting U.S. Senator not standing up for his state's businesses and economy in the face of a woke mob," Walker said.

"Raphael Warnock failed the people of Georgia last year by not fighting to keep the All-Star Game in Atlanta, and it looks like he is going to sit by and let yet another made-up controversy distract from the real problems of inflation, grocery prices, rising crime, and an open border. Just another day in the life of Georgia's Do Nothing Senator."