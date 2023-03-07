DeSantis Critic Chided for Poor Twitter Grammar

Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, the second-largest teachers union in the United States, is being mocked for criticizing Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday in a tweet riddled with grammatical errors.

In the tweet, Weingarten, 65, was reacting to a story by The New York Times about how the GOP-led Florida Legislature will be able to push through DeSantis' priorities when its two-month legislative session began Tuesday, including a higher-education bill that would ban, among other things, gender studies majors and minors and prohibit public colleges and universities from spending money on activities that espouse diversity, equity and inclusion.

DeSantis also is seeking to expand gun rights and make it easier to successfully sue media organizations for defamation.

Weingarten tweeted: "DeSantis should be fixated on the cost of living issues in Fla- housing is unaffordable, home insurance even worse, but instead he is exanding gun access, defunding, public schools, & banning everything he dislikes-teachers, journalists & the vulnerable."

Her tweet limited replies to people she follows or mentions. But it didn't stop quote tweets or retweets.

In response, former Florida Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera tweeted: "My teachers always called me out for not proof reading my spelling and grammar and they were right in doing so. Below is from the president of the national teacher's union."

In another response, user @ManhattanDoc2 wrote: "Your use of neologisms such as 'exanding' and the horrid use of commas, defunding, would earn you a D- on this exposition. Frightening yet apropos as you are the Queen Teacher Supreme of the absolute [expletive] show our public education system has become."

Actor Dean Cain tweeted: "Why is she always commenting on everything? I thought she was the head of the mafia — I mean teacher's union."

Weingarten's tweet came just days after she was ridiculed over a meltdown during a speech on the steps of the Supreme Court on Friday, when the justices were hearing oral arguments on President Joe Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt.