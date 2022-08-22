Teachers Union Head Acknowledges Sharing False List of Banned Books

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten acknowledged that she shared a fake list of banned books in Florida on Sunday.

''Books we have taught for generations!'' Weingarten posted on Twitter, quote-tweeting the list from an account named ''Freesus Patriot.'' Titles on the list included ''To Kill a Mockingbird,'' ''The Handmaid's Tale,'' ''Of Mice and Men,'' and the Harry Potter series.

The list, however, was fabricated.

''I should have double checked before I retweeted this list. My bad. Looks like some of the books weren't banned. Book bans are very real and dangerous,'' Weingarten later tweeted.

Weingarten was reelected president of the country's second-largest teachers union last month for an eighth term.