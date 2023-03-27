×
Tags: rand paul | crime | dc | stabbing | staff | police

Rand Paul Staffer Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in DC Stabbing

Rand Paul speaks during a news conference
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 25, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Monday, 27 March 2023 10:13 PM EDT

The Metropolitan Police Department said that a suspect is in custody after a member of Sen. Rand Paul's congressional staff was attacked in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

According to authorities, the staffer was sent to a local medical facility due to receiving life-threatening injuries from the stabbing incident Saturday at 1300 H Street Northeast.

Glynn Neal, a 42-year-old native of Southeast, D.C., was charged Monday with attempting to kill the staffer with a knife.

NBC's WRC-TV 4 said court records revealed that Neal had just left federal prison 24 hours before the stabbing. He reportedly served a 12-year sentence for pandering and first-degree sex abuse charges.

Police have not named the victim, and no new information has been released thus far.

The Kentucky Republican released a statement Monday asking for prayers of "a speedy and complete recovery" of the staffer and thanking local law enforcement's "diligent actions."

"We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time, we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery," he added.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 27 March 2023 10:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

