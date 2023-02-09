Democrat Rep. Angie Craig Assaulted in D.C. Apartment Building

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted Thursday morning in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building, her office said.

The attack, at about 7:15 a.m. ET, does not appear to have been politically motivated, chief of staff Nick Coe said in a statement.

"Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," Coe said in the statement. "Rep. Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault."

Craig told reporters on Capitol Hill that she was having "a bad morning," but did not elaborate, The Hill reported.

Coe said Craig "is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time."

Craig, 50, in 2018 became the first openly lesbian mother to be elected to the House. The mother of four sons, she represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District.