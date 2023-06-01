Rand Paul: Release COVID Docs or Biden Nominees Blocked

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Thursday that he will block President Joe Biden's nominees until documents related to COVID-19 are released.

Paul told Fox Business's "Mornings with Maria" that for three years he has been attempting to obtain records relating to COVID-19 and grants given to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The U.S. is also still funding the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Research, whose scientists are members of the Chinese military, with taxpayer dollars, which Paul called "inexcusable."

"I continue to try to extract these records. We've only gotten important records through whistleblowers and leaks. There have been no records turned over by the Biden administration. For three years, I keep asking for records. And when they finally send records, they send records that aren't pertinent to the investigation," Paul said.

Paul was then asked by host Maria Bartiromo what Paul could do about not receiving the documents.

"I have eight different agencies that I've requested records on COVID funding, of research that could have led to the COVID virus or led to the leak — eight different agencies. I got 25 Republican senators to sign. There's a law that says if you get five senators, they have to send you the information. I've had 25. But to date, I have not had one Democrat chairman sign. And the Biden administration says, 'We don't care how many people ask for the records. We're not giving it to you unless the chairman of the committee gives us ... their signature.' So we continued to ask every day. I'm in the process of blocking nominations, of blocking legislation, if they will not help me to get records. And so this is going on in two major committees that I'm on: the Foreign Relations Committee as well as the Homeland Security," Paul responded.

"I'm telling you I'm not letting anything pass unanimously. I'm blocking everything until you finally turn over some of these records on COVID," Paul added.