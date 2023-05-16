Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Perpetuators of Russiagate Should Go to 'Prison'

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, R, told Newsmax that those who knowingly perpetuated the lie that former President Donald Trump was a Russian asset should go to "prison." The congressman's comment fell after the revelation reported by Special Counsel John Durham that the FBI had no "actual evidence" to investigate Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

"This is very worrisome," Paul told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"And, yes, justice would have that actually those who perpetrated this fraud on the American people would be put in prison."

In 2021, journalist Matt Taibbi reported that "the Clinton campaign systematically planted phony stories about things like the Trump-Alfa business, the pee tape/blackmail tale, and Carter Page's supposed role as a Trump-Russia conduit; the FBI went along with the fiction that inquiries launched on these matters did not originate as paid research from the Clinton campaign; and a parade of news media figures were culpable either as dupes or witting participants in these frauds, which in the case of the Alfa stunt was executed in a 'hurry' to affect a presidential election."

On Monday, Durham corroborated Taibbi's claims, stating that the "billing records reflect" that Michael Sussman, a Clinton campaign lawyer, "repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations."

