Sen. Paul Won't Support 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is opposed to the House budget bill that was passed Thursday.

Paul said he told Senate leadership he cannot support "the big, beautiful bill" because it calls for raising the debt limit by $4 trillion over the next two years, The Hill reported.

"I've told them if they'll take the debt ceiling off of it, I'll consider voting for it," Paul told The Hill. "We've never, ever voted to raise the debt ceiling this much. It'll be a historic increase. I think it's not good for conservatives to be on record supporting a $4 or $5 trillion increase in the debt ceiling. If it's not conservative; I can't support it."

Paul said he supports other aspects of the bill, like cutting taxes and spending.

"If they were to take the debt ceiling off of it and have the tax reductions and spending reductions, I'd probably vote for that," Paul told The Hill. "The spending reductions are imperfect, and I think wimpy, but I'd still vote for the package if I didn't have to vote to raise the debt ceiling."

Paul told The Hill that Republicans have take responsibility for the deficit if they add $4 trillion to the national debt.

"Republicans now own the debt, and Republicans now own the spending," Paul said. There's no more blaming, Oh, it's [former President Joe] Biden's fault.' The deficit is fully and completely owned by Republicans after this bill."

With a 53-47 Senate majority, Republicans can only afford three defections, assuming all Democrats vote in opposition. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., also expressed reservations about the bill.