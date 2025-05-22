Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Senate Will Make House Bill Better

Early Thursday morning, the slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" that encompasses all aspects of the president's agenda. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax that now the GOP in the Senate "has an obligation to take their bill and make it better."

"And I just don't know how these people that have voted for it now could vote against it if we make some minor tweaks to it. I just don't think they want to see a tax hike go on to any Americans," Marshall said.

"Look, this bill is going to save the average family [$7,000] or $8,000 a year very easily. It may be well over $1,000 a month. The average American family is going to save. And if on the back end of that we can address the national debt, I still think that we'll get their vote," Marshall said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

Marshall, who is also a physician, was asked by host Marc Lotter about former President Joe Biden's recent cancer diagnosis. While Marshall said that he wishes "Biden the very best," he questioned the timing of the revelation.

"It is next to impossible for this type of cancer or prostate cancer to metastasize in less than two years. Typically, it's more like five to 10 years from diagnosis till the time that it metastasizes. So something is just rotten in Denmark, as they say. But this is just one more tale of the story of Joe Biden, his family, his administration, lying to America," Marshall added.

