×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rand | artificial intelligence | biden | billionaires

RAND Corp. Behind Biden's AI Executive Order

By    |   Sunday, 17 December 2023 10:24 PM EST

The RAND Corporation think tank had a major role in drafting President Joe Biden's executive order in October on artificial intelligence, according to an AI researcher and a recording of an internal RAND meeting obtained by Politico.

The executive order included numerous reporting requirements for the most powerful AI systems, which are meant to lessen the catastrophic risks of the technology.

Those requirements are very similar to the policy priorities sought by Open Philanthropy, an organization that gave more than $15 million to RAND this year.

Open Philanthropy, which is financed by billionaire Facebook co-founder and Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz and his wife Cari Tuna, is a major funder of causes connected to "effective altruism" — an ideology that stresses a data-driven approach to philanthropy.

Advocates of this ideology focus much of their efforts on AI and are increasingly influencing Washington to address the technology's apocalyptic potential, including the risk that advanced AIs could eventually be used to develop bioweapons.

Critics say that this focus by effective altruists serves the interests of top tech companies by distracting policymakers from the existing harms of AI, including its tendency to promote racial bias or undermine copyright protections, according to Politico.

At RAND, both CEO Jason Matheny and senior information scientist Jeff Alstott are well-known effective altruists, and both worked together beforehand at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Security Council.

RAND spokesperson Jeffrey Hiday acknowledged that RAND personnel participated in drafting the reporting requirements and other parts of the AI executive order, stating that think tank exists to "[conduct] research and analysis on critical topics of the day, [and] then [share] that research, analysis and expertise with policymakers."

RAND's increasing influence on the Biden administration's AI policy comes as its employees have raised concerns.

One employee expressed concern at an all-hands meeting of RAND employees in October, an audio recording of which was obtained by Politico, that the think tank's connection with Open Philanthropy could undermine its "rigorous and objective" reputation and replace it with advancing "the effective altruism agenda."

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The RAND Corporation think tank had a major role in drafting President Joe Biden's executive order in October on artificial intelligence, according to an AI researcher and a recording of an internal RAND meeting obtained by Politico.
rand, artificial intelligence, biden, billionaires
343
2023-24-17
Sunday, 17 December 2023 10:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved