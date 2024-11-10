Ramaswamy: Dems Should Back Down From Trump 'Histrionics'

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy urged Democrats Sunday to give President-elect Donald Trump a "chance to actually make your life better" and to back down from the "histrionics or Hitler comparisons" that have been made about his election.

"What you're hearing from Donald Trump is he is going to be a president for all Americans," the Ohio Republican told ABC News' "This Week."

Ramaswamy pointed out that when Trump first ran for office in 2016, he had crowds chanting "Lock her up" about then-opponent Hillary Clinton, but "he didn't prosecute her."

"Donald Trump is focused on what makes people's lives better," Ramaswamy said. "Success is unifying. Nothing's going to unite this country more than economic growth."

Ramaswamy also on Sunday said that the "new" Republican Party, with Trump's election, is a "multi-ethnic, working-class coalition."

"You saw Black voters, Hispanic voters, young voters" who are focused on principles such as free speech, anti-censorship, and "staying out of World War III," he added.

"These are some of the common threads that bring together what is a pretty diverse and broad tent coalition to restore those basic constitutional principles," said Ramaswamy.

Trump is interested in bringing people into the government who are not the same people who have been running it for a long time, he said.

"Donald Trump is going to be the president of the United States in the real sense of that word … where he is making the decisions with the democratic will of the people behind him, not the un-elected bureaucratic class underneath him," he added.

Show host Jonathan Karl asked Ramaswamy about statements being made by people close to Trump who have called for revenge against his opponents, but he responded that such comments aren't coming from Trump.

"I’m going to tell you what Donald Trump has said on this time and again: 'Success will be our retribution. Success will be our vengeance,'" said Ramaswamy. "That's a direct line from Donald Trump. It's a beautiful sentiment."

And that success will come when Americans are "pleasantly surprised" when they find "more money in their paychecks, prices coming down in the country, and a secure border."

Ramaswamy also commented on Trump's interactions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that their talks were "quite constructive."

"Donald Trump's first term is a great guide for stability," he said. "[He] is a pragmatist in looking after American interests and he believes in honesty when it comes to international diplomacy. He is the top diplomat but I think also a tough love message to other allies even saying that you need to bear your fair share of your defense spending."

Ramaswamy further said that Trump will keep his promise on mass deportations.

"You take the number of people who have entered the country just in the last 18 to 24 months. That's millions of undocumented immigrants, illegal migrants who have really no place in this country, anybody who's committed a crime," he said. "That already is the largest mass deportation in American history."

Ramaswamy predicted that there will be "millions" of self-deportations when federal aid starts dropping off for immigrants.

He also discussed his own future, and said there are "a couple of great options on the table" when it comes to his role in the government.

Ramaswamy has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Vice President-elect JD Vance's seat in the Senate, or in a role with the administration such as Trump's secretary of Homeland Security, but he told Karl that "we're not going to sort that out in the press."

"We're having some high-impact discussions," he said. "I want to have the biggest possible impact on this country."