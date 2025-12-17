WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: rainbow | crosswalks | abbott | texas

San Antonio Ordered to Remove Rainbow Crosswalks

By    |   Wednesday, 17 December 2025 06:03 PM EST

The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered the city of San Antonio to remove its rainbow crosswalks by Jan. 15, according to the San Antonio Current.

The decision was made in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that municipalities remove "social, political, and ideological messages" from their streets.

"Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wisely, not advance political agendas on Texas roadways," Abbott said in a statement at the time.

"Today, I directed the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure Texas counties and cities remove any and all political ideologies from our streets."

Maria Salazar, chair of San Antonio’s LGBTQIA+ Advisory Committee said Abbott’s directive was "clearly aimed at the LGBTQ+ community. Because I don't see any other projects being targeted."

"It's based out of homophobia. It's based out of fear. It's based on erasing a whole community," she added.

Krista Cover, an attorney with the City of San Antonio, said the city will "continue to recognize and support our LGBTQ+ community by installing rainbow-colored sidewalk treatment one block north and one block south of the intersection."

The city of San Antonio filed an exemption request on Nov. 5, arguing the intersections with the rainbow crosswalks — on North Main Avenue and East Evergreen Street within the Pride Cultural Heritage District — had fewer accidents since the crosswalks' 2018 installation.

But Traffic Safety Division Director George Villarreal said the agency "does not consider this exemption request acceptable" and ordered the city to submit an updated exemption request addressing compliance or submit a plan of action before Dec. 10 for removing the crosswalks.

"Failure to comply with this directive may result in the withholding or denial of state or federal funds and/or the suspension of agreements between TxDOT and the city," Villarreal added.

Assistant City Manager John Peterek, in response, said the city "continues to believe that the crosswalks in question are safer than before the installation of the rainbow-colored paint, that the intersection is safer than comparable intersections, and that it demonstrated the importance of the crosswalks to the Pride Cultural Heritage District."

"Nevertheless, the city will respect TxDOT’s decision."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered the city of San Antonio to remove its rainbow crosswalks by Jan. 15, reports the San Antonio Current.
rainbow, crosswalks, abbott, texas
352
2025-03-17
Wednesday, 17 December 2025 06:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved