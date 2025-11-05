Eric Trump Won't Rule Out 2028 Bid, for Father or Himself

Eric Trump isn't ruling out a race for the White House in 2028 for his father — or for himself.

In a new episode of "Pod Force One," the president's son floated the possibility that the "Trump 2028" hats that have been seen might not just be about his father but could also signal his or Don Jr.'s future ambitions, reports the New York Post on Wednesday.

"I know you love the 2028 cap," he told the podcast's host, Miranda Devine.

"People always assume it's about [President] Donald Trump, but it could also mean Eric Trump, Don Jr.," he said.

Although he said he's "temporarily retired from politics," the president's son hinted he could step in to run "if there was no other choice."

Eric Trump credited his father with transforming the GOP into a party of "fighters," saying Republicans learned how to push back after the Bush and McCain eras.

"We didn't have a choice," he said. "We either fought for ourselves, or we didn't win."

Democrats, meanwhile, have signaled plans to investigate the family's growing business ventures, especially an $800 million cryptocurrency windfall reportedly earned this year alone.

Eric Trump defended the move, claiming major banks "debanked" the Trump Organization.

"We got debanked by Chase, by Bank of America — by everyone," he said.

He also reflected on the political power of his father's Fulton County mug shot, which he said resonated with minority voters.

"The great irony is that it probably helped us the most with African American and minority communities," he said.

Eric Trump remains angry over what he called unanswered questions surrounding the attempted assassination of his father during the 2024 campaign.

"I'm wholly pissed off about it," he said, noting the gunman's cremation within days. "Give me a break; most family pets take longer to be cremated."

While President Trump has expressed satisfaction with the investigation's progress, Eric Trump said he isn't convinced.

"He's the guy who took a bullet to the ear," he said.

"I'm not satisfied. I think it's a joke that we don't know."

As for the family legacy, both Eric and Donald Trump agree it's far from over.

"All of them probably have a future in politics," the president said in a previous episode of the podcast, praising his children's accomplishments.