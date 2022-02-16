Racist, Antisemitic Flyers Litter Houston Neighborhoods

Two Houston-area neighborhoods were littered over the weekend with racist and antisemitic flyers, Harris County residents told CNN this week.

One resident said that she found about 400 flyers inside of plastic bags that had images of Adolf Hitler with the message, "We can do it again." Local news station KHOU 11 reports that residents in the Harris County community of Cypress spotted men wearing ski masks placing flyers on cars and in front of houses with racist images of African Americans.

"It makes me very uncomfortable. My family, we are an African-American family, and we believe in diversity. And just to know someone is making things more difficult and taking us back in time makes me very uncomfortable," one resident said.

"They described masked men wearing ski masks going around from house to house last night [and] early this morning putting these flyers on people's homes, cars parked on the street," William White, the director of operations for the Council of American Islamic Relations, told the news station.

"It's just so ugly to see that being handed out in the Houston area," White said. "It sends a message of hate. Blatantly — and there is no tolerance for that in this city.”

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the case, and the FBI Houston Field Office told CNN that it is aware of the incident, but did not confirm or deny whether it is investigating.

"We are concerned about recent hateful propaganda distribution in Houston-area neighborhoods," Mark B. Toubin, the Southwest regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, told CNN in a statement.

"There is an uptick in this kind of activity, and the media coverage it gets fuels the increase. We remain grateful that recipients of these loathsome flyers full of lies see the propaganda for what it truly is, an attempt by white supremacists and anti-Semites to bring others into their hateful ideology. Thanks to the good people who are disgusted by the flyers, that attempt has failed," the statement continued.