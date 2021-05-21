Rise in Anti-Semitic Attacks in Western Nations Follows Israel-Hamas Conflict

A series of violent and destructive incidents – some of which police are investigating as potential anti-Semitic attacks – appear partially motivated by Israel's battles with terror group Hamas and have been happening with alarming regularity in major American cities, leaving Jewish communities from Los Angeles to New York feeling "vulnerable."

Despite a reported ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian extremist group Hamas late Thursday, pausing a conflict that's kept the region on edge for 11 days, Jewish advocates in America remained on watch after several shocking attacks on Jews, some of which were caught on video.