Gettysburg College Halts 'Tired of White Cis Men?' Event

Gettysburg College postponed an event for students called "Tired of white cis men?" after receiving backlash.

The event was scheduled for Nov. 12, according to fliers and was supposed to be hosted by the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, reportedly as part of a senior Peace and Justice project.

Those in attendance were encouraged to "Come paint & write about" their frustrations with white "comfortable in skin" men. Pictures of the fliers quickly went viral on social media platforms, claiming anti-white racism.

According to Fox News, the event did not go forward.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, a spokeswoman for Gettysburg College said the school did not endorse the initiative.

"The flyer was made for a student project and was never endorsed by the College or by Peace and Justice Studies. The faculty leaders of Peace and Justice Studies have asked the student to reflect on their objectives and restructure their project accordingly. The event is no longer taking place as scheduled or initially constructed, and the flyers have been removed. The faculty advisors have also directed the student to our Freedom of Expression Philosophy and the guidelines for posting flyers advertising events on campus," the statement read.

"In any community of our size, there will be a wide range of views," it added. "That creates a productive educational environment, but it also means that there will be occasions where views expressed are controversial or inconsistent with the values of the community. That is inherent in the freedom we give our students to find themselves and express themselves."

Some students expressed anger at the event.

"The school does not have an accurate grasp of how students truly feel about the college," one student said. "Most are angered and discouraged that the school is improving not just from this event but many other events that have occurred before this."

"As a white, cis male, the fact that basically people are being allowed to discriminate based on sexuality and race is not something that was ever in Gettysburg that was taught to me," a Gettysburg alumnus told Fox News Digital.

He added that Gettysburg "thought they were going to get away with it" until "it got shared on to an Instagram thing with 2 million people," saying the event was merely postponed because of the backlash, not the actual content.

In 2019, Yale student Isis Davis-Marks wrote an op-ed pledging to monitor and collect dirt on white men on campus to undermine their futures.

"I’m watching you, white boy," the student wrote.

Int August, white students were banned from off-campus housing common areas at the University of California, Berkeley. Other colleges have followed similar initiatives targeting white people.