Ben Carson to Newsmax TV: Left Pushing Race Narrative to Move Us Further Left

The left wants to make everyone feel like a victim and is pushing the race narrative front and center to move us further to the left, says former HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

''Well, it seems like every day there's some new racial issue that didn't exist before, so obviously there seems to be some plan to bring this front and center,'' Carson said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ''The Chris Salcedo Show'' when asked what his thoughts were on the conversation about race in America.'



''The fact of the matter is, and the left is very reluctant to admit this — the plight and the position of Black people in America has improved dramatically. Just in my lifetime. I remember growing up in Detroit, in Boston, and there was real racial prejudice and a lot of preferences issues there.

"Those don't exist anymore to anywhere near that extent. You have, you know Black CEOs of major companies, you have thousands of Black millionaires, a greatly expanded Black middle class, generals and admirals, all kinds of things, but see if you can get the left to admit that that's that's not true.''

Carson said the left is dead set on making everybody ''feel like a victim, or like they should be guilty because somebody else is having some kind of issue, and I think it's a pattern that we've seen multiple times when a society is changing from a thesis of free society to the socialist or communist society, creating chaos creating division.''

His comments come two days after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd, a Black man, and 16-year-old Black teen Ma’Khia Bryant was shot by a police officer in Ohio.

Carson said liberals are taking the opportunity to ''separate and divide us.''

''It’s not just race. It’s age, it's income, it’s any area which they can separate and divide us. That works for them. It gives them power because they can tell each of the victimized groups that they are their salvation.''

